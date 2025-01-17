U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alex Lopez, a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Section Chief from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit, commands the HIMARS crew participating in the parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. Estonian Land Forces will receive HIMARS systems this year, allowing their artillery to provide lethal, accurate fire on the battlefield. Task Force Voit is an element of Task Force Pegasus with a mission to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)