Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    01.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. John Arceneaux, 2nd Lt. Samkaris Oghenekome, Staff Sgt. Alex Lopez, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmembers with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in the 107th anniversary parade of the Estonian Artillery Battalion at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Task Force Voit participates in a parade to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Estonian Army’s Artillery Battalion and executes a static display for the residents of Rakvere, which provided NATO allies a deeper understanding of the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and to project strength to adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 09:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949967
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-FK430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110774465
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: RAKVERE, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download