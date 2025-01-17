A-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

U.S. Army Pfc. John Arceneaux, 2nd Lt. Samkaris Oghenekome, Staff Sgt. Alex Lopez, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmembers with Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in the 107th anniversary parade of the Estonian Artillery Battalion at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Task Force Voit participates in a parade to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Estonian Army’s Artillery Battalion and executes a static display for the residents of Rakvere, which provided NATO allies a deeper understanding of the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and to project strength to adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
