U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Estonian Land Forces Lt. Col. Allan Raidma, Commander of Estonia's Artillery Battalion (Front), leads the parade formation through the streets of Rykever, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The Artillery Battalion was formed in the city of Rykever 107 years ago in response to the War of Estonian Independence on Jan. 16, 1918. Today, the main task of the Artillery Battalion in peacetime is to provide artillery training to conscripts, preparing them to function in an artillery crew. The U.S. Army’s Task Force Voit joined the parade, showcasing its role in multinational training and exercises. The task force strengthens interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, delivering ready forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)