    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Land Forces Lt. Col. Allan Raidma, Commander of Estonia's Artillery Battalion (Front), leads the parade formation through the streets of Rykever, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The Artillery Battalion was formed in the city of Rykever 107 years ago in response to the War of Estonian Independence on Jan. 16, 1918. Today, the main task of the Artillery Battalion in peacetime is to provide artillery training to conscripts, preparing them to function in an artillery crew. The U.S. Army’s Task Force Voit joined the parade, showcasing its role in multinational training and exercises. The task force strengthens interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, delivering ready forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 09:02
    Photo ID: 8835215
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-DH106-1002
    Resolution: 5770x3847
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: RAKVERE, EE
