Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Land Forces soldiers with the Estonian Artillery Battalion drive the K9 Thunder in the parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The K9 Thunder is a self-propelled, 105mm howitzer developed in South Korea that is used by the Artillery Battalion and other NATO allies in the region. U.S. Army forces in Estonia, in support of Task Force Pegasus, recognize the importance of connecting with local communities. Through community engagements, they continue strengthening the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 8835216
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-DH106-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: RAKVERE, EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion
    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download