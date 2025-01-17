U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Estonian Land Forces soldiers with the Estonian Artillery Battalion drive the K9 Thunder in the parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The K9 Thunder is a self-propelled, 105mm howitzer developed in South Korea that is used by the Artillery Battalion and other NATO allies in the region. U.S. Army forces in Estonia, in support of Task Force Pegasus, recognize the importance of connecting with local communities. Through community engagements, they continue strengthening the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)