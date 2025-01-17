Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit is greeted by Estonian children waving and cheering as it rolls down the street during the Estonian Artillery Battalion 107th anniversary parade in Rykever, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Task Force Voit is part of Task Force Pegasus that engages in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

