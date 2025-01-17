U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit is greeted by Estonian children waving and cheering as it rolls down the street during the Estonian Artillery Battalion 107th anniversary parade in Rykever, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Task Force Voit is part of Task Force Pegasus that engages in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)