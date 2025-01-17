U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Quincy Husar, a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crew member from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, assists children looking at the HIMARS static display in Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The display, organized by Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus, highlights the importance of engaging with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)