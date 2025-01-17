U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Samkaris Oghenekome (left) and Sgt. Christopher Gilson (right) from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit, help an Estonian child try on U.S. military field equipment during a static display that took place after the Estonian Artillery Battalion 107th anniversary parade, at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Estonians interacted with soldiers and equipment at the display organized by Task Force Voit, a part of Task Force Pegasus. Participation in local events like this helps Task Force Pegasus engage with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)