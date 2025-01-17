B-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army service members of Task Force Voit participate in the 107th Estonian Artillery Battalion’s anniversary parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The artillery battalion was formed in the city of Rakvere 107 years ago in response to the War of Estonian Independence on Jan. 16, 1918. Task Force Voit’s participation in celebrating the 107th anniversary of forming the Estonian Artillery Battalion highlights the importance of engaging with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)