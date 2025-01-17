Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    01.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army service members of Task Force Voit participate in the 107th Estonian Artillery Battalion’s anniversary parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The artillery battalion was formed in the city of Rakvere 107 years ago in response to the War of Estonian Independence on Jan. 16, 1918. Task Force Voit’s participation in celebrating the 107th anniversary of forming the Estonian Artillery Battalion highlights the importance of engaging with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949965
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110774447
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: RAKVERE, EE

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

