U.S. Army service members of Task Force Voit participate in the 107th Estonian Artillery Battalion’s anniversary parade at Rakvere, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. The artillery battalion was formed in the city of Rakvere 107 years ago in response to the War of Estonian Independence on Jan. 16, 1918. Task Force Voit’s participation in celebrating the 107th anniversary of forming the Estonian Artillery Battalion highlights the importance of engaging with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949965
|VIRIN:
|250116-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774447
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|RAKVERE, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.