U.S. Armed Forces honor formation of Estonian Artillery Battalion

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alex Lopez, a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Section Chief from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade with Task Force Voit, waves to children watching the parade at Rykever, Estonia, Jan. 16, 2025. Task Force Voit’s participation in celebrating the 107th anniversary of forming the Estonian Artillery Battalion highlights the importance of engaging with local communities to strengthen bonds and assure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)
|01.16.2025
|01.19.2025 09:02
|8835214
|250116-Z-DH106-1006
|5480x3653
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|RAKVERE, EE
|1
|0
