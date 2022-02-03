Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Airman poses for a photo while taking cover during a simulated attack...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Airman poses for a photo while taking cover during a simulated attack during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear allows Airmen to safely operate in a chemically contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody exercised the capability to accomplish their mission while countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats during Ready Tiger 22-01 from Feb. 28 to March 4 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



Ready Tiger is the first time a Lead-Wing exercise has integrated CBRN operations and training. This integration ensured Moody warfighters remain prepared to perform mission-essential tasks and post-attack reconnaissance in chemically contested environments.



“The chemical threat is out there,” said Lt. Col. Peeter Pleake-Tamm, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “It is, in many ways, a worst case scenario, and as we move into situations where we are contested by that, this is our best opportunity to keep people in the fight and to get people safely out of those environments.”



Moody’s new Lead-Wing construct led exercise planners to look at additional requirements for CBRN operations and recovery activities.



“It’s going to break into two categories,” said Pleake-Tamm. “The first is traditional and that is building expertise among the exercise players in doing their mission in chemical protective equipment. The second is exercising command and control and base recovery after attack in a chemically contested environment, but we are going to pair that with the Lead-Wing construct.”



CBRN protective gear allows Airmen to safely operate in a chemically contested environment. Airmen regularly train to ensure they know how to use this gear when the mission requires it.



“The closer we get to the threat, the more dangerous it’s going to be, so we need to be able to do our job and do it safely to protect ourselves from threats we might experience downrange,” said Capt. Daniel Ress, 23rd CES Readiness and Emergency Management Flight commander. “In order to do your job effectively, you need to be able to protect yourself with CBRN gear.”



Airmen practice using CBRN gear to ensure airpower can be generated no matter the condition or situation on the ground.



During the exercise, Airmen were evaluated on the speed and efficiency in which they transitioned between CBRN mission-oriented protective posture levels.



“When we get into gear, we have eight minutes total to go from MOPP zero to MOPP four,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Donewar, 23rd CES Emergency Management Flight noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’re going to be looking for those serious timecards, and that’s going to be a deal-maker or deal-breaker.”



Airmen used teamwork to ensure their wingmen were wearing CBRN gear properly to remain protected from hazards.



“Using those buddy checks are going to be pretty key,” said Donewar. “It’s super helpful to be able to have those experienced individuals help out the younger folks or some of the people who haven’t been in gear in quite some time.”



With an ever-changing environment, CBRN training helps Airmen get more confident in their ability to don protective chemical gear, which can potentially save lives in a real-world chemical scenario.



“It’s the resilience of the unit and the resilience of the individual to be able to continue to move forward when faced with adversity, which is what we do every day,” Ress said. “The landscape of war has changed drastically in the recent years, so being ready to do that job that we do on a day-to-day basis in different environments is really important.”