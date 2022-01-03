Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01 [Image 3 of 5]

    Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Peterson, 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster, dons a gas mask during exercise Ready Tiger, March 1, 2022. During Ready Tiger, Airmen were tested on their ability to maintain operations while protecting themselves from simulated environments exposed to chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7078494
    VIRIN: 220301-F-EQ901-1031
    Resolution: 5731x3813
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    CBRN
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    Ready Tiger 22-01

