Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 4 of 8]

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Team Moody Airmen perform Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear decontamination procedures during Ready Tiger 22-01, March 2, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Lead-Wing and Agile Combat Employment concepts are being developed by the 23rd Wing to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear threats. Incorporating CBRN procedures and training into the week-long exercise allowed Team Moody to execute ACE constructs in a simulated chemically contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7078461
    VIRIN: 220302-F-CX880-2055
    Resolution: 5236x3491
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Lead Wing
    Ready Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT