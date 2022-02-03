Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

Team Moody Airmen perform Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear decontamination procedures during Ready Tiger 22-01, March 2, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Lead-Wing and Agile Combat Employment concepts are being developed by the 23rd Wing to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear threats. Incorporating CBRN procedures and training into the week-long exercise allowed Team Moody to execute ACE constructs in a simulated chemically contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US