U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Draiss, 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster, inserts an ear impressions label into a bag while conducting duties in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during exercise Ready Tiger, March 1, 2022. During Ready Tiger, Airmen were tested on their ability to maintain operations while protecting themselves from simulated environments exposed to chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7078491 VIRIN: 220301-F-EQ901-1020 Resolution: 4837x3218 Size: 8.09 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.