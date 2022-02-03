Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

A piece of M8 Chemical Detection Paper is marked with red dots simulating a chemical residue during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear portion of exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. Following an attack on base, post attack reconnaissane teams are tasked to conduct searches around thier immediate facility or structure for hazards such as exploded ordinance, evidence of chemical attack and damage to infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

