U.S. Air Force Airman poses for a photo while taking cover during a simulated attack during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear allows Airmen to safely operate in a chemically contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7078466
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-WJ837-1133
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
