Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Draiss, right, and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Hughes, 71st Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmasters, conduct post-attack reconnaissance sweeps during exercise Ready Tiger, March 1, 2022. PAR sweeps are conducted to identify the presence of chemicals and unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US