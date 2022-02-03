Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 3 of 8]

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cannon Munn, 23rd Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, reviews Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear guidelines during Ready Tiger 22-01, March 2, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. MOPP gear is the protective equipment that allows service members to continue to execute their mission during and after a Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:55
    Photo ID: 7078460
    VIRIN: 220302-F-CX880-1038
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Lead Wing
    Ready Tiger

