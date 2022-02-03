U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cannon Munn, 23rd Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, reviews Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear guidelines during Ready Tiger 22-01, March 2, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. MOPP gear is the protective equipment that allows service members to continue to execute their mission during and after a Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7078460
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-CX880-1038
|Resolution:
|5064x3376
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
