Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

A post-attack reconnaissane (PAR) team checks the M8 Chemical Detection Paper during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. PAR teams are tasked to conduct sweeps around their immediate facility or structure for hazards such as exploded ordinance, evidence of chemical attack and damage to infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US [Image 8 of 8]