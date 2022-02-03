A post-attack reconnaissane (PAR) team checks the M8 Chemical Detection Paper during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. PAR teams are tasked to conduct sweeps around their immediate facility or structure for hazards such as exploded ordinance, evidence of chemical attack and damage to infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7078465
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-WJ837-1116
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
