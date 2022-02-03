Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 7 of 8]

    Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A post-attack reconnaissane (PAR) team checks the M8 Chemical Detection Paper during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. PAR teams are tasked to conduct sweeps around their immediate facility or structure for hazards such as exploded ordinance, evidence of chemical attack and damage to infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7078465
    VIRIN: 220302-F-WJ837-1116
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Lead Wing
    Ready Tiger

