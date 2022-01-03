U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Godwin, 347th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, removes Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during exercise Ready Tiger, March 1, 2022. AFE is responsible for ensuring the operability and functionality of equipment within the squadron. During Ready Tiger, Airmen were tested on their ability to maintain operations while protecting themselves from simulated environments exposed to chemical warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:57 Photo ID: 7078495 VIRIN: 220301-F-EQ901-1105 Resolution: 5417x3604 Size: 8.76 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody MOPPs up for Ready Tiger 22-01 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.