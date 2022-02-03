Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats

A simulated explosive device sits on the ground in front of a simulated casualty for the mortuary affairs aspect during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. The week-long exercise tested Airmen on the capability to accomplish thier mission while countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

