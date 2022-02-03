A simulated explosive device sits on the ground in front of a simulated casualty for the mortuary affairs aspect during exercise Ready Tiger 22-01 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 2, 2022. The week-long exercise tested Airmen on the capability to accomplish thier mission while countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|03.02.2022
|03.04.2022 15:56
|7078463
|220302-F-WJ837-1059
|5568x3712
|12.7 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|1
Moody exercises to counter CBRN threats
