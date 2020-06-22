Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

Photo By Machiko Arita | Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, salutes after his name...... read more read more Photo By Machiko Arita | Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, salutes after his name was unveiled on the wing's flagship C-130J Super Hercules during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Having previously served as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander, Col. Campbell is accompanied by his wife Katie and their son, Ford, this assignment marks the third time the Campbell family will be stationed at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, formally assumed command of the 374th AW from outgoing commander, Col. Otis C. Jones, during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020.



Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Yokota boasts some of the most lethal, operationally ready, and resilient Airmen,” Schneider said. “In the last two years, the samurai warriors strengthened alliances and partnerships by executing 20 international exercises with 15 partner nations while supporting theater operations such as the response to the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.”



Having previously served as the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Deputy Chief Strategy Division, Directorate of Plans, Policy and Capabilities, HQ United States European Command, and even as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander here at Yokota, Col. Campbell comes with a resume set to handle whatever the future holds for the 374th AW.



Danketsu is the Japanese term for a sense of solidarity and camaraderie. It requires one to think of how individual actions affect the larger community, Campbell said.



“In my experience, it’s our sense of danketsu that has always made Yokota so special. Our community is one comprised of a diverse team of Airmen, their families, our dedicated air force civilians and our Japanese and American contractors,” Campbell said. “I want to express how proud I am of the men and women of the 374th AW. The work you’ve done and the work we will continue to do together will bolster our wing’s readiness and advance, with a sense of danketsu, our alliance’s shared interests in security peace and freedom across the Pacific region.”