    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 5 of 9]

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, addresses Team Yokota for the first time after assuming command of the 374 AW as his wife Katie, left, and son, Ford, center, look on, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Having previously served as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander, this assignment marks the third time the Campbell family will be stationed at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Gilmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

