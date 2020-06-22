Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, delivers a speech to Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, and the crowd in attendance during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. While the traditional change of command ceremony provides outgoing commanders a chance to assemble their personnel for presentation to the incoming commander, this assumption of command was conducted with limited guests in attendance to allow for prescribed social distancing. In maintaining event health and safety standards, the assumption of command was live streamed for all personnel not in attendance to witness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 23:27 Photo ID: 6247376 VIRIN: 200622-F-DY012-0128 Resolution: 6392x4566 Size: 21.47 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 6 of 6], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.