Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, addresses Team Yokota for the first time after assuming command of the 374 AW as his wife Katie, right, and son, Ford, center, look on, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Having previously served as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander, this assignment marks the third time the Campbell family will be stationed at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

