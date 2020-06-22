Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 8 of 9]

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ryan Henderson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules dedicated crew chief, unveils Col. Andrew J. Campbell’s, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, name on the Yokota Air Base’s flagship aircraft immediately following the assumption of command ceremony, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Campbell assumes command of the 374 AW after previously serving as the vice commander of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing located at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

