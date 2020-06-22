Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, left, and Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, right, stand at the position of attention prior to the commencement of the assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. The assumption of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 AW from Col. Otis C. Jones, 374 AW outgoing commander, to Campbell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 23:25 Photo ID: 6247379 VIRIN: 200622-F-GA541-0018 Resolution: 5902x3939 Size: 15.78 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Gilmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.