Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, salutes after his name was unveiled on the wing's flagship C-130J Super Hercules during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Having previously served as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander, Col. Campbell is accompanied by his wife Katie and their son, Ford, this assignment marks the third time the Campbell family will be stationed at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

