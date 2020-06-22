Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 6 of 6]

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, salutes after his name was unveiled on the wing's flagship C-130J Super Hercules during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Having previously served as the 36th Airlift Squadron commander, Col. Campbell is accompanied by his wife Katie and their son, Ford, this assignment marks the third time the Campbell family will be stationed at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 23:26
    Photo ID: 6247378
    VIRIN: 200622-F-DY012-0189
    Resolution: 6197x4136
    Size: 18.99 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 6 of 6], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    INDOPACOM
    Assumprion of Command

