Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, addresses Team Yokota for the first time after assuming command of the 374 AW, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. While the traditional change of command ceremony provides outgoing commanders a chance to assemble their personnel for presentation to the incoming commander, this assumption of command was conducted with limited guests in attendance to allow for prescribed social distancing. In maintaining event health and safety standards, the assumption of command was live-streamed for all personnel not in attendance to witness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 23:24 Photo ID: 6247385 VIRIN: 200622-F-GA541-0157 Resolution: 1731x1155 Size: 385.25 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Gilmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.