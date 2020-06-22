Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

Senior Airman Ryan Henderson, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130J Super Hercules dedicated crew chief, salutes Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, after unveiling the new Wing commander’s name on the Yokota Air Base’s flagship aircraft immediately following the assumption of command ceremony, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. Campbell assumes command of the 374 AW after previously serving as the vice commander of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing located at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

