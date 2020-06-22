Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW [Image 2 of 9]

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, left, and Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, right, stand at the position of attention for the performance of both the Japanese and U.S. national anthems prior to the commencement of the assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. The assumption of command ceremony was attended by not only United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force leadership, but also representatives from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Tokyo metropolitan government, and local mayors from the cities surrounding Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gilmore)

    Col. Campbell assumes command of the 374th AW

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    INDOPACOM"

