Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force and British civilian firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department pose for a photo with Lt. Col. (ret.) Gerald Glasser, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot, during a visit of SR-71 veterans and their families to RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The fire department, along with 100th Security Forces Squadron members and other Team Mildenhall units,g participated in a static display event for the SR-71 veterans, demonstrating the mission sets of the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)