U.S. Air Force and British civilian firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department pose for a photo with Lt. Col. (ret.) Gerald Glasser, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot, during a visit of SR-71 veterans and their families to RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The fire department, along with 100th Security Forces Squadron members and other Team Mildenhall units,g participated in a static display event for the SR-71 veterans, demonstrating the mission sets of the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9853508
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-EJ686-1215
|Resolution:
|8256x5232
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
No keywords found.