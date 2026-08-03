Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Buz Carpenter, former SR-71 Blackbird instructor pilot, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Carpenter and other SR-71 veteran pilots, aircrew and maintainers, along with their family members, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, out of RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)