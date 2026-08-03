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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 1 of 9]

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Buz Carpenter, former SR-71 Blackbird instructor pilot, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Carpenter and other SR-71 veteran pilots, aircrew and maintainers, along with their family members, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, out of RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9853475
    VIRIN: 260727-F-EJ686-1035
    Resolution: 4481x3442
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    TAGS

    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Reconnaissaince Wing
    RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

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