Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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Veteran SR-71 Blackbird pilots, crew and maintainers share stories of their time with the supersonic aircraft at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, out of RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. The veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)