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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 9]

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Veteran SR-71 Blackbird pilots, crew and maintainers share stories of their time with the supersonic aircraft at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, out of RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. The veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9853478
    VIRIN: 260727-F-EJ686-1038
    Resolution: 7568x3408
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Reconnaissance Wing (RW)

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