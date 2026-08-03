(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt (ret.) Robert Butterfield, seated, former SR-71 Blackbird crew chief; his guest, Wade Vaughn, left, and Maj. (ret.) Robert Rieser, former SR-71 intelligence officer, pose for a photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The SR-71 veterans, along with their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, received mission briefings and a tour of the base. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, attached to RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9853503
    VIRIN: 260727-F-EJ686-1195
    Resolution: 4809x7320
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Recon Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery