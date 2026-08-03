Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt (ret.) Robert Butterfield, seated, former SR-71 Blackbird crew chief; his guest, Wade Vaughn, left, and Maj. (ret.) Robert Rieser, former SR-71 intelligence officer, pose for a photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The SR-71 veterans, along with their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, received mission briefings and a tour of the base. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, attached to RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)