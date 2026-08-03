Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Buz Carpenter, former SR-71 Blackbird instructor pilot,...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Buz Carpenter, former SR-71 Blackbird instructor pilot, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Carpenter and other SR-71 veteran pilots, aircrew and maintainers, along with their family members, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. The Blackbird was assigned to Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, out of RAF Mildenhall from 1976 to 1990, and 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of its arrival here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Veteran SR-71 Blackbird pilots and maintainers made a visit to RAF Mildenhall to share stories – including how they flew Mach 3 at 80,000 feet at to keep an eye in the skies during the Cold War – and answer questions with Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians July 27, 2026.



Joined by their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Center, the veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays.



The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4 from 1976 to 1990.