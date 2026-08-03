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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. (ret.) Buz Carpenter, former SR-71 Blackbird instructor pilot,...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.29.2026

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Veteran SR-71 Blackbird pilots and maintainers made a visit to RAF Mildenhall to share stories – including how they flew Mach 3 at 80,000 feet at to keep an eye in the skies during the Cold War – and answer questions with Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians July 27, 2026.

    Joined by their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Center, the veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays.

    The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4 from 1976 to 1990.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Story ID: 571710
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    TAGS

    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Recon Wing
    RAF Mildenhall Heritage Centre

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