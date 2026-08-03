Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Maj. (ret.) Robert Rieser, veteran and former SR-71 Blackbird intelligence officer, holds up computer data cards for the aircraft’s astro-intertial navigation system during a visit at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Between 1982 and 1986, Rieser was chief of the collection management branch of Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, and was responsible for building sensor actions into SR-71 flight paths, scheduling missions and coordinating theater and national collection requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)