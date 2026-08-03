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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 9]

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. (ret.) Robert Rieser, veteran and former SR-71 Blackbird intelligence officer, holds up computer data cards for the aircraft’s astro-intertial navigation system during a visit at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Between 1982 and 1986, Rieser was chief of the collection management branch of Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, and was responsible for building sensor actions into SR-71 flight paths, scheduling missions and coordinating theater and national collection requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9853490
    VIRIN: 260727-F-EJ686-1119
    Resolution: 4017x6360
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Recon Wing

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