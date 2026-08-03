Team Mildenhall Airmen, along with SR-71 Blackbird veterans and their families, pose for a photo with a CV-22 Osprey during a visit at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Veterans of the SR-71, along with their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9853506
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-EJ686-1204
|Resolution:
|7104x3856
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
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