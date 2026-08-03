Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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Team Mildenhall Airmen, along with SR-71 Blackbird veterans and their families, pose for a photo with a CV-22 Osprey during a visit at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Veterans of the SR-71, along with their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)