U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Gerald Glasser, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Glasser and other SR-71 veteran pilots, aircrew and maintainers, along with their family members, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9853481
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-EJ686-1086
|Resolution:
|4229x5635
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
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