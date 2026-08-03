Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Gerald Glasser, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. Glasser and other SR-71 veteran pilots, aircrew and maintainers, along with their family members, received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)