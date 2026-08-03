U.S. Air Force SR-71 Blackbird veterans, their families, and Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians, pose for a photo on RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing from 1976 to 1990. The SR-71 veterans were all stationed here during that timeframe and were grateful for the opportunity to revisit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9853501
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-EJ686-1171
|Resolution:
|6609x2668
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
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