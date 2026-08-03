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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 9]

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force SR-71 Blackbird veterans, their families, and Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians, pose for a photo on RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing from 1976 to 1990. The SR-71 veterans were all stationed here during that timeframe and were grateful for the opportunity to revisit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9853501
    VIRIN: 260727-F-EJ686-1171
    Resolution: 6609x2668
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    SR-71 Blackbird
    supersonic
    Detachment 4
    Team Mildenhall
    9th Recon Wing

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