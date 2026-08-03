Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force SR-71 Blackbird veterans, their families, and Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians, pose for a photo on RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4, 9th Reconnaissance Wing from 1976 to 1990. The SR-71 veterans were all stationed here during that timeframe and were grateful for the opportunity to revisit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)