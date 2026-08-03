Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Thomas Veltri, former SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance systems officer, shares some of his memories of flying the supersonic aircraft with the audience at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 27, 2026. During a flight, the aircraft suffered a catastrophic engine failure over the Baltic. While losing altitude, Soviet fighters launched an attempted intercept and possible shoot-down; however, Swedish fighter jets escorted the SR-71, along with Veltri and his pilot, into allied airspace before safely landing in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)