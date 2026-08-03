Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam, front row center left, his spouse, Mrs. Sasithorn Malakam, front row center right, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, front row second from right, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Senior Enlisted Advisor U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Spaulding, back row right, and others pose for a photo on the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)