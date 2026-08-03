Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9851361
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-IW468-7535
|Resolution:
|8132x5421
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC [Image 22 of 22], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.