Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam, left, and his spouse, Mrs. Sasithorn Malakam, center, speak with Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)