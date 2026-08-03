Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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(From left to right) Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, Mrs. Sasithorn Malakam and Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)