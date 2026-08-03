Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam and his spouse, Mrs. Sasithorn Malakam participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)