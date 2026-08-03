Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam and his spouse, Mrs. Sasithorn Malakam participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9851368
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-IW468-4655
|Resolution:
|7907x5271
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC [Image 22 of 22], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.