Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam, center left, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, speak in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black and white)