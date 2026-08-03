Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam, center left, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, speak in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black and white)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9851373
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-IW468-7434
|Resolution:
|7478x4985
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC [Image 22 of 22], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.