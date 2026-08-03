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    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC [Image 4 of 22]

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    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam receives a briefing on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 3, 2026. This visit was hosted by the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9851359
    VIRIN: 260803-A-IW468-3351
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC [Image 22 of 22], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC
    Permanent Secretary of Defense for Thailand Gen. Tharapong Malakam Visits ANC

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