Mental Health Department Head Guides Corpsman Through Clinical Scenario

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Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Baker, left, Department Head of Mental Health practices a Primary Care Mental Health role-playing scenario with Hospitalman Kevin Sessoms. The interactive practice session allowed Sessoms to work through patient assessment protocols, risk screening, and triage communication strategies in a low-stakes training environment. The evolution was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to help corpsmen build practical experience and confidence in managing behavioral health visits