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    Corpsmen Rehearse Intravenous Access During Tactical Training [Image 5 of 11]

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    Corpsmen Rehearse Intravenous Access During Tactical Training

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory Evanko, center, instructs Hospital Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya, right, as she prepares to administer intravenous (IV) access on Hospital Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis during a hands-on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skill station at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical clinical drill focused on fluid resuscitation and circulation protocols under the MARCH algorithm. The evolution was conducted as part of NMRTC Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to refine critical trauma techniques and maintain operational readiness across all medical personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843870
    VIRIN: 260521-O-SI336-1796
    Resolution: 3070x3493
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Corpsmen Rehearse Intravenous Access During Tactical Training [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #NavyMedicine
    #NMFL

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