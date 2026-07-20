Corpsmen Rehearse Intravenous Access During Tactical Training

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory Evanko, center, instructs Hospital Apprentice Elisa Medina Moya, right, as she prepares to administer intravenous (IV) access on Hospital Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis during a hands-on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skill station at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical clinical drill focused on fluid resuscitation and circulation protocols under the MARCH algorithm. The evolution was conducted as part of NMRTC Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to refine critical trauma techniques and maintain operational readiness across all medical personnel.